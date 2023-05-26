Make-Up Artist Transforms Into Kobe Bryant, Old Video Leaves Internet Divided

The now-viral video has divided the internet with many people.

An old video of a make-up artist transforming herself into basketball legend Kobe Bryant is again making the rounds on the internet. The now-viral video has divided the internet with many people criticising the woman for the blackface, which in theatre is a form of make-up used predominantly by non-black people to portray a caricature of a black person. However, the act is not seen simply as putting on make-up but also invokes a racist and painful history.

The video was shared by an account with the handle @fbgswiper on Twitter. In the short clip, the woman is seen using prosthetics on her nose and then applying layers of make-up on her skin. She also uses make-up products to recreate his eyebrows, beard and hair. It was originally posted on TikTok by the make-up artist on her account. She clarified in the post that this is tribute to the basketball player and not an imitation, according to users on Twitter.

Since being shared, the video has, however, divided the internet.

"This is next level racism right here," said a user.

"So disrespectful," said another person.

A third person said, "They are calling it blackface because it is literally blackface."

However, some people held a different opinion on her make-up skills.

"I call it talented make up artist that's all I see ... we need to stop. Good job," said a person.

"I feel like she's just displaying her makeup art talent. Blackface is really a reach here...." said another user.

Another said, "It literally is blackface, but it wasn't done to degrade, defame or dehumanize. To me it's in honor of Kobe Bryant. Context matters."