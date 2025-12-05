Video Shows Bride Taking The Wheel At Her Bidaai In Ludhiana, Says "Main Chala Lungi"

A newlywed bride has captured the attention of social media after a video of her confidently driving to her sasural right after her bidaai went viral. Unlike most brides who struggle with heavy lehengas and jewellery, Bhawni Talwar Verma amazed viewers by taking the driver's seat in her full bridal outfit.

In the viral video, Bhawni can be seen preparing to drive, while her husband smiles at the sight. She told her husband to get into the car and jokingly told him it was time to go home. Her husband then helped her comfortably into the driver's seat.

Watch Video Here:

As the couple begins their journey, the groom, a little nervous, says "Ram Ram" and jokes about getting home.

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly went viral on social media. People are praising Bhawni's confidence in the comments section. Many are praising her courage, while some said they were inspired to do the same at their own weddings.

The humorous banter between Bhavani and her husband and her confidence in driving have made this video a favourite with viewers.

Her viral moment is becoming an inspiration for all brides, symbolising freedom, fun and confidence. One user commented, "New list added for my Wedding."

Another user noted, "I will also learn car driving so I can create this moment in my wedding."