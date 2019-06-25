Loyal Pup Saves Owner After He Falls Into Ditch, Leads Cops To Him

A picture of Jack shared by the police.

One rescue puppy in Ireland is being praised as a hero for leading the police to his injured owner. Pat Brennan of Portarlington, County Laois, was taking his puppy, Jack, for a walk on Monday evening when he stumbled and fell into a ditch, reports Independent. He realised he wouldn't be able to get back up on his own.

Talking about the accident, Mr Brennan told Independent: "Jack was scratching around beside me, and when I went to move on again he kind of jerked the lead and knocked me off balance.

"I've had a stroke in the past so my balance isn't great, and I ended up falling sideways down the bank and out of view," he said, describing the ordeal. "I knew there was no way I could get out, and I also feared that Jack might just run off, because he's only a pup."

But Jack, despite being just a pup, did not run off. Instead, he stayed by his owner's side as Mr Brennan called emergency services from his cell phone.

A local gardai unit was sent to look for him. Gardai is the state police force of the Republic of Ireland. By this time, it was dark and Mr Brennan was injured and trapped in the ditch.

Fortunately, his puppy Jack stayed right by his side.

"After about 10 minutes I could hear a car going by, but there was no way for me to alert them or draw their attention to me. But then when they spotted Jack they knew I must be nearby," Mr Brennan explained to Independent.

"They were able to come to my aid because they spotted Jack whimpering on the road, and they called an ambulance to check me over."

Mr Brennan, who received some cuts and bruises from his fall, was able to go home after a medical check up.

Meanwhile, the police praised Jack in a Twitter post, writing: "Jack the Dog stayed by his side & showed Gardai where he was. Even when ambulance arrived Jack wouldn't rest unless he could see him!"

Man's best friend.



Elderly man out walking his dog last night near Portarlington fell into the ditch & couldn't get out. Jack the Dog stayed by his side & showed Gardaí where he was. Even when ambulance arrived Jack wouldn't rest unless he could see him! Owner and Jack home now pic.twitter.com/QqDNpB3CKr — Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 18, 2019

Their post has been widely shared online, with many netizens showering love on Jack.

"Jack had followed me home from the shops one day about six months ago, and we fell in love with him," says Mr Brennan's wife, Melanie.

"When nobody came for him, we got Jack as a rescue dog, and now he has repaid that favour by doing a bit of rescuing himself."