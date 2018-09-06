Love Wins: Twitter Celebrates After Supreme Court Ends Section 377

A landmark judgment by the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality in India today.

Expect to be treated to a rainbow of colours if you open Twitter today, for everybody is celebrating the landmark judgment by the Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality. Gay consensual sex is no longer a crime in India, five Supreme Court judges today ruled in a consensus judgement, partially striking down the controversial Section 377.

The historic decision has led to thousands of tweets celebrating the judgement. While many are praising the Supreme Court, others are congratulating the LGBT community in India. In fact, at the time of writing this, the top six trending hashtags in India were all related to the Section 377 verdict.

With some funny and some heartfelt tweets, here is a gist of how the Internet is celebrating:

He+He is not Hehe anymore. Congrats India. #Section377 - Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 6, 2018

That's one small step by a man (CJI Deepak Mishra), one giant leap for mankind. #Section377#Sec377 - SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 6, 2018

Supreme Court is a blessing #Section377pic.twitter.com/BZM3qkPDMa - East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 6, 2018

Congratulations India and Kudos to the #SupremeCourt. Desh badal raha hai :)#Section377 - tanvi kant (@tanvi_kant) September 6, 2018

Hello frenzz. Supreme Court wrote poetry today.



"Majoritarian views

and popular morality

cannot

dictate constitutional rights.



We have to vanquish prejudice

embrace inclusion

and ensure

equal rights." - Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) September 6, 2018

Love is love... Der aaye pr Durust aaye pic.twitter.com/iHthuuJ9YZ - kanishk rathore (@kanishkrathore9) September 6, 2018

Section 377, which is part of an 1861 British-era law, bans "carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal" -- which was interpreted to refer to homosexual sex. The Supreme Court today overruled its own 2013 decision and partially struck down Section 377, calling the ban "irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary."