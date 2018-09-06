Love Wins: Twitter Celebrates After Supreme Court Ends Section 377

"Supreme Court wrote poetry today," says one Twitter user on the Section 377 verdict

Offbeat | | Updated: September 06, 2018 15:19 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Love Wins: Twitter Celebrates After Supreme Court Ends Section 377

A landmark judgment by the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality in India today.

Expect to be treated to a rainbow of colours if you open Twitter today, for everybody is celebrating the landmark judgment by the Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality. Gay consensual sex is no longer a crime in India, five Supreme Court judges today ruled in a consensus judgement, partially striking down the controversial Section 377.

The historic decision has led to thousands of tweets celebrating the judgement. While many are praising the Supreme Court, others are congratulating the LGBT community in India. In fact, at the time of writing this, the top six trending hashtags in India were all related to the Section 377 verdict.  

With some funny and some heartfelt tweets, here is a gist of how the Internet is celebrating:

Section 377, which is part of an 1861 British-era law, bans "carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal" -- which was interpreted to refer to homosexual sex. The Supreme Court today overruled its own 2013 decision and partially struck down Section 377, calling the ban "irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary."

 

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Section 377Homosexuality in Indiasection 377 india

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Section 377 VerdictTamil NewsNews in BanglaSupreme CourtLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesBharat BandhPetrol PricePrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesMushroom TeaHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................