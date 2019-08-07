'Loudest Noise I Ever Heard': Lightning Strike Causes Toilet To Explode

Lightning caused a toilet to shatter in Florida on Sunday.

A lightning strike in Florida triggered an explosion that shattered a toilet, broke a window and destroyed yard decorations. The unlikely incident occurred when Marylou Ward and her husband were sitting in their Port Charlotte home on Sunday and a thunderstorm rolled in, reports Fox News.

Ms Ward says she heard a 'boom' that was "the loudest noise I ever heard."

"We smelled smoke and I looked outside." Ms Ward told Wink News. "It was the smoke from the septic tank that was coming."

When she stepped into her washroom after that, she found that her toilet had been destroyed.

"We come in here and the toilet was lying on the floor," Ms Ward said. "There's all pieces everywhere. Pieces everywhere."

A plumber, who shared pictures of the shattered toilet on Facebook, explained that lightning had struck Ms Ward's septic tank, igniting methane gas in sewer pipes and causing an explosion.

"The toilet exploded in home owners master bathroom sending porcelain airborne like a missile," A-1 Affordable Plumbing wrote on Facebook. "Most likely all sewer piping will need to be replaced."

The blast also broke a window in the master bedroom and damaged yard decorations. Luckily, nobody was injured in the incident.

"I'm just glad none of us were on the toilet," Ms Ward said. "That's the main thing."

