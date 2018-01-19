Lorry Carrying Stones Flips Over. Biker's Close Shave Caught On Film

The incident took place in Zhaotong City, South West China on January 16. The clip, just 42 seconds, shows the biker and the lorry heading towards an intersection. The truck, while taking a turn, loses its balance and overturns even as it continues to swerve forward.
The motorcyclist, seen riding right next to the truck, watches the truck flip right next to him.
The lorry crashes on the road but the biker is saved from being buried under the sand and stones thanks to the tarpaulin covering the top of the lorry. The impact sends the biker skidding on the road.
Comments
The video makes for scary watch. Take a look:
Horrifying moment: Motorcyclist nearly buried by sand and stones pouring out of flipping lorry pic.twitter.com/SZH0haTcb2- CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 19, 2018
"Well that was freaking lucky. Motorcyclists are easily squashed," says one Twitter user. "Second life," says another.
Click for more trending news