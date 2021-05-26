Mumbai To Dubai Flight Operates With Just One Passenger On Board

Bhavesh Javeri was the only person on an Emirates flight from Mumbai to Dubai.

A recent Emirates flight from Mumbai to Dubai operated with only one passenger on board, and everyone – from the pilot to the crew – was amazed by the unusual occurrence. The Boeing 777-300 could carry up to 360 passengers but other travellers either postponed or cancelled their plans owing to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India. The lone passenger on flight Ek501 -- Dubai-resident Bhavesh Javeri -- said he felt he had chartered the plane for his about three-hour journey.

In a video posted on his Facebook account, Bhavesh Javeri showed a detailed account of how it felt to be the sole passenger on a flight. He first identified himself to the camera and said, “I'm normally not the person who takes videos but today I felt special because I think I'm the only passenger on Emirates flight to Dubai from Bombay (sic).”

He then recorded the near-empty Mumbai airport with only security personnel and the airline's staffer, who escorted Mr Javeri to the flight and asked him to have a “safe flight”. The crew waited for their only passenger and the moment he reached the entrance, they welcomed him aboard with a big round of applause.

The pilot then came to talk Mr Javeri. He said usually the crew do a big public announcement but since there's only one on this flight, he would do it himself.

“Thank you so much. I'm honoured to be the only one. I'm so happy and excited to be on this flight,” Mr Javeri told the pilot, who offered to give him a tour of the entire plane. “Just for you,” the pilot added.

They then shook hands and the pilot assured Mr Javeri they have hand sanitisers on the plane. A crew member led the sole passenger through the interiors of the plane and the video showed only empty seats.

Several Facebook users commented on the video, saying he was "lucky" to be the only passenger on the flight.

"Wow! you are lucky," said Rajesh Shah. "Wow! That was really amazing. Like a royal," said Arvind Mamania.

The video has been widely circulated on other social media platforms like Twitter and over messaging platforms like WhatsApp. IPS officer Rupin Sharma was among those who shared it on Twitter, where it has clocked in thousands of views.

Emirates did not immediately respond to NDTV's request for a comment.

According to International Air Transport Association, the airline industry is expected to remain cash negative throughout 2021.

The industry has been one the worst hit sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic as people have been forced into their homes and avoiding unnecessary travel.