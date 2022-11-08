Little Girl Pranks Dad With Hilarious Weight Challenge, The Result Is A Treat to Watch

Reddit users loved the adorable prank and were impressed with the father.

It's delightful to see families having good, wholesome fun together. Social media videos showing the beautiful bond between parents and their kids always make for an entertaining watch. This time, a little girl pulled off a cool prank on her father and the internet had a collective laugh together. The video was shared with a caption that reads, "Adorable little girl pulls a clever prank on daddy. Dad can't even be fully mad, he's honestly impressed.''

Watch the clip here:

The video posted on Reddit by u/DarthArrenKae shows the girl inviting her father into the kitchen to help her with a weight challenge. "You play too much," he told his daughter as he looked around the room, clearly knowing that she is upto something. The girl convinces him to hold two large jugs of juice on a rope over his hands.

The little smiling prankster then places paper plates and a notebook on top of it. Unable to control her excitement, she then abruptly cuts the rope with a scissor, and the poor man's face ends up being smeared with whip cream. He pretends to stumble and fall, giving his daughter the impression that her prank was successful. Throughout the prank, the cool dad knew that something suspicious was in store for him, but he didn't spoil the fun for her.

Reddit users loved the adorable prank and were impressed with the father who went along with it, despite knowing what his daughter was up to.

One user wrote, "He was already aware his daughter did him dirty with pranks but this man still does it because his a father. This was funny and so cute.'' Another commented, "If I had a daughter she would probably be this devious and I'd still love her too...''A third wrote, "Aww, he spotted the camera right away when he walked into the kitchen. Pretended to not notice it anyway so he could have some playtime with his kid. Great acting on his part, love this dad!'' A fourth added, "That is a beautiful man, and the way he's treating his kid is like a combo multiplier for the attractiveness.''

