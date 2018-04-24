Little Girl Dancing To Bom Diggy Diggy Is Too Cute. Instagram Hearts Her You'll want to copy this dance routine

The video has been shared on Instagram by Nikita Kumar, a dancer and choreographer. The performance shows her dancing along with her student Viyona, who is all of 4-years-old. She's been training with Ms Kumar for five months and if this video is anything to go by, looks like Viyona is as good a dancer as Ms Kumar is a great teacher.



Both Viyona and Ms Kumar seem to be enjoying their dance routine and special mention goes to the little girl. Chances are you won't be able to take your eyes off her, she's that good.

"When she first came she was the quietest child in my class. Slowly and gradually, Viyona and I formed a beautiful bond," Ms Kumar told NDTV. "There was a time when she didn't understand 5-6-7 go count or directions left and right but now she slays it," she added.



Since being shared on April 23, the video has collected over 68,800 views and more than 2,000 'likes'.



"That is so very cute! Nice job," says one Instagram user on the video. "The little one is tough competition," says another.



Wonder what Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actors Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, and Nushrat Bharucha have to say about this lovely routine.



