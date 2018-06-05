Liquid Human Poop Fell From The Sky, Claim Residents Of This City "We were inundated with poop," a woman said. "It was coming from the sky, covered my car, and got in my face and in my mouth."

Share EMAIL PRINT It may have been frozen human waste, or "blue ice," which leaked from a plane (Representational Image)



Susan Allan and her son were driving through British Columbia's Kelowna on May 9 when they stopped at a red light. The car's windows were down and the sunroof was open. "We were inundated with poop," she told



She told



Then, the pair were hit by a horrid smell.



"You could tell it was feces because it smelt like poop. But there was also a hint of chlorine. It was the strangest smell," Ms Allan told the Guardian



The brown liquid splattered across the hood and backseat of Ms Allan's car, as well as the cars behind her, and in adjacent lanes, reported Vancouver Sun.



She looked up and noticed an aircraft flying overhead.



According to



Ms Allan woke up the next day with a swollen, red eye. According to Global News, she was diagnosed with conjunctivitis.



Three days later, another Kelowna resident found brown splatters on his car, which was parked outside his home. Brett Yates said he also found similar splatters across three other vehicles nearby. "It smelt pretty disgusting," Mr Yates told Global News. "I had no explanation for it. It puzzled me for a day and then I put it out of my mind until I started seeing stories about other incidents."



Transport Canada - which oversees aviation in the country - says it is investigating the bizarre incidents.



In a statement to



Human waste can sometimes leak out of sewage holding tanks in planes. "If this happens, the liquid seeping from valves freezes and adheres to the outside of the aircraft when the aircraft is flying at high altitudes," stated Transport Canada.



"As the aircraft starts its descent and the atmosphere gets warmer, the ice will start to melt and pieces will detach themselves from the aircraft. These pieces of ice will either melt or remain in their solid state before hitting the ground."



It is often called "blue ice" because of the chemicals added to airplane toilets to reduce odour and breakdown of the waste.



Click for more





Residents of a Canadian city claim liquid human feces fell from the sky two separate times in May. In one instance, a woman and her son say they were "inundated" with poop after it fell through the open sunroof of their car.Susan Allan and her son were driving through British Columbia's Kelowna on May 9 when they stopped at a red light. The car's windows were down and the sunroof was open. "We were inundated with poop," she told Vancouver Sun . "It was coming from the sky, covered my car, and got in my face and in my mouth."She told The Guardian that she initially thought the sticky brown mess was a pile of mud.Then, the pair were hit by a horrid smell."You could tell it was feces because it smelt like poop. But there was also a hint of chlorine. It was the strangest smell," Ms Allan told the GuardianThe brown liquid splattered across the hood and backseat of Ms Allan's car, as well as the cars behind her, and in adjacent lanes, reported Vancouver Sun.She looked up and noticed an aircraft flying overhead.According to Global News , the two headed straight for the nearest car wash where they sprayed off both the car and themselves.Ms Allan woke up the next day with a swollen, red eye. According to Global News, she was diagnosed with conjunctivitis.Three days later, another Kelowna resident found brown splatters on his car, which was parked outside his home. Brett Yates said he also found similar splatters across three other vehicles nearby. "It smelt pretty disgusting," Mr Yates told Global News. "I had no explanation for it. It puzzled me for a day and then I put it out of my mind until I started seeing stories about other incidents."Transport Canada - which oversees aviation in the country - says it is investigating the bizarre incidents.In a statement to CBC Radio , the department suggested frozen lavatory waste, known as "blue ice," may be to blame.Human waste can sometimes leak out of sewage holding tanks in planes. "If this happens, the liquid seeping from valves freezes and adheres to the outside of the aircraft when the aircraft is flying at high altitudes," stated Transport Canada. "As the aircraft starts its descent and the atmosphere gets warmer, the ice will start to melt and pieces will detach themselves from the aircraft. These pieces of ice will either melt or remain in their solid state before hitting the ground."It is often called "blue ice" because of the chemicals added to airplane toilets to reduce odour and breakdown of the waste.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter