Lioness Grows Beard, Zookeepers Puzzled By 'Exceptionally Rare' Mane

A lioness in a US zoo has left caretakers and veterinarians shocked by sprouting a "rare but not unheard of" mini-mane.18-year-old African lioness Bridget, a resident of Oklahoma Zoo and Botanical Garden , has developed a sudden growth of what looks like a beard.It was in late 2017 caretakers at the Oklahoma Zoo and Botanical Garden noticed that Bridget had started to grow extra hair around her neck and head, ABC News quotes a veterinarian at the zoo.Caretakers believe Bridget's growth spurt occurred between March and December 2017, says a blog post by the zoo titled " Curious Case of Bridget's Mane ".Experts currently don't know the reason behind the unexpected hair-growth but don't overrule a genetic condition or benign tumour on her adrenal or pituitary gland that regulate hormones like testosterone.Veterinary staff at the zoo managed to take a blood sample of Bridget without putting her under anesthesia. Bridget's blood samples will be compared to her sister Tia who was born from the same litter, reports ABC News . The results of the tests are still awaited.Apart from the extra hair, there has been no change in Bridget's health, says the blog post. In a similar case from 2011, a female lion in South Africa developed a mane making her appear quite lion-like. The sudden beard was a result of an issue in her ovaries which were producing excess testosterone.In male lions, manes develop at about one-year-old due to increased production of the hormone testosterone. In females, a mane is rarely seen.Click for more trending news