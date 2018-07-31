Lionel Messi Messing With His Dog In Adorable Video Is A Must See Today

"He won't even spare his dog" - that's what one Instagram user says about this video of Lionel Messi. It shows the most heartwarming little game of 'keep away' between the ace footballer and his dog Hulk who may have learnt exactly who his human really is. With over 4.8 million views - and still counting - the video has won many hearts in the online world.
Posted by Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, the video shows the multiple-time Ballon d'Or winner dribbling the ball while the pooch chases after it. Poor Hulk should have known this wouldn't be just an ordinary game of catch. After all Messi is among the best footballers of all-time.
Along with the millions of views, the video has also garnered 1.3 million 'likes and more than 25,000 comments since it was posted yesterday.
"All hail the king," says one Instagram user on the video. "Hmmm... Messi's secret revealed! I need a dog," says another.
It was back in January 2016 when Messi introduced Hulk to the world as the "newest member of the family".
Hulk's sure grown up since then.
Hulk's sure grown up since then.