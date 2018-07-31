Lionel Messi Messing With His Dog In Adorable Video Is A Must See Today

The video has been posted on Instagram by Lionel Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo

"He won't even spare his dog" - that's what one Instagram user says about this video of Lionel Messi. It shows the most heartwarming little game of 'keep away' between the ace footballer and his dog Hulk who may have learnt exactly who his human really is. With over 4.8 million views - and still counting - the video has won many hearts in the online world.

Posted by Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, the video shows the multiple-time Ballon d'Or winner dribbling the ball while the pooch chases after it. Poor Hulk should have known this wouldn't be just an ordinary game of catch. After all Messi is among the best footballers of all-time.

A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Jul 30, 2018 at 4:29am PDT

Along with the millions of views, the video has also garnered 1.3 million 'likes and more than 25,000 comments since it was posted yesterday.

"All hail the king," says one Instagram user on the video. "Hmmm... Messi's secret revealed! I need a dog," says another.

Advertisement

It was back in January 2016 when Messi introduced Hulk to the world as the "newest member of the family".

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Jan 26, 2016 at 9:48am PST

Hulk's sure grown up since then.

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Sep 7, 2016 at 10:13am PDT

Tell us what you think of the video using the comments section.