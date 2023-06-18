''Let's Celebrate...'': Nagaland Minister's Wholesome Post On Father's Day Moves The Internet

Internet users loved the heartfelt message

From being our protectors to serving as our role models, fathers are our pillars of strength. Father's Day is marked every year to recognize and honour the sacrifices fathers make for their children. This year, Father's Day is being celebrated today, June 18 and the internet is full of special wishes and throwback pictures. Commemorating the special day, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along also shared a heartfelt post emphasising the significant role of a father in a child's life.

In quite a lengthy post, the minister wrote, ''Nagaland is a state that values family and relationships, and fathers play an important role in shaping the lives of their children. In Nagaland, fathers are respected and honored for their guidance, wisdom, and support. Fathers in Nagaland are known for their hard work and dedication to their families. They are often the primary breadwinners and work tirelessly to provide for their children. Many fathers in Nagaland also pass down their skills and knowledge to their children, teaching them traditional crafts, farming techniques, and other valuable skills,'' along with a video featuring fathers in Nagaland originally shared by Naga Local Production.

The video shows men navigating through treacherous trails and weaving baskets.

Happy Father's Day!



Fathers in Nagaland are known for… pic.twitter.com/GQJ2lHEUk0 — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) June 18, 2023

He further added, ''Father's Day is a special occasion to show appreciation for the love and sacrifices that fathers make for their families. In Nagaland, families often gather together to celebrate Father's Day and express their gratitude to their fathers. This may include preparing special meals, giving gifts, or simply spending quality time together.''

Internet users loved the wholesome message and appreciated his words. One user wrote, ''A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.''

Another wrote, ''I got emotional after reading the story of a father in Nagaland.Happy Father's Day to all the Elders in Nagaland from Maharashtra.''

A third added, ''A beautiful Father's Day Message" To all the Wonderful and Amazing Fathers of Nagaland.''