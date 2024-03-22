Venezuelan Migrant's Controversial Video On How To 'Invade' American Homes Goes Viral

Leonal Moreno's comments highlight the complexities of squatters' rights in US.

A Venezuelan migrant has sparked controversy with a viral TikTok video outlining how illegal immigrants can exploit squatting laws in the United States. Identified as Leonal Moreno, the man suggested that under certain circumstances, abandoned properties could be seized and inhabited, potentially leading to their sale, according to The New York Post. Moreno claimed to be considering this as a business opportunity, citing anecdotes from acquaintances who have purportedly occupied multiple homes using similar tactics.

"I have thought about invading a house in the United States. I found out that there is a law that says that if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it," Leonal Moreno said in the TikTok video.

"I invite you to look for [his] mother, and all of us join to pay the bail, so that this young Venezuelan feels that you're not alone in difficult times, but remembers that there is a God up there who sees. Today it could be him, tomorrow it could be you... He did something wrong; it's okay," Moreno said in a viral February 12 video.

The man informed his followers in Spanish that he foresaw his next venture involving the occupation of abandoned houses. He said that several of his African acquaintances had shared with him their success in seizing seven homes in the United States.

Moreno's comments highlight the complexities of squatters' rights and tenant protection laws in the US These laws vary by state and can provide some rights to occupants, even if they haven't paid rent or entered illegally. In some cases, lengthy legal processes are required for property owners to reclaim their homes, leading to frustration and hardship, reported the news portal.

This legal complexity was tragically illustrated in a recent New York City case. Adele Andaloro, a homeowner, faced arrest after attempting to remove squatters who occupied her inherited property. Police reportedly informed Andaloro she had to pursue eviction through the courts, even arresting her for changing the locks on her own home.

Andaloro's case is not unique. Other incidents across the country have shown how squatters can prevent rightful owners from accessing their properties. This situation creates challenges for both property owners and tenants, raising questions about the balance between protecting vulnerable individuals and safeguarding private property rights.