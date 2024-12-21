Advertisement
Legendary Wrestler Rey Mysterio Sr, Uncle Of WWE Superstar, Dies At 66

Rey Misterio Sr, the uncle of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and grand uncle to Dominik Mysterio, wrestled for over 30 years.

Read Time: 2 mins
Legendary Wrestler Rey Mysterio Sr, Uncle Of WWE Superstar, Dies At 66
Rey Misterio Sr retired in 2009, although he wrestled once more in 2023.

Renowned Mexican wrestler Rey Misterio Sr, uncle of WWE superstar Rey Mysterio Jr, has died at the age of 66, as confirmed by his family on December 20, 2024.

Misterio Sr gained fame in the lucha libre scene in Mexico, earning championship titles with prominent organisations such as the World Wrestling Association and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, often regarded as Mexico's WWE equivalent.

He also showcased his talent internationally, including at events like World Championship Wrestling's Starrcade in 1990. Known for his high-flying style and contributions to wrestling, he inspired countless fans and athletes worldwide.

The death of Misterio, whose real name was Miguel Angel Lopez Dias, was revealed by Lucha Libre AAA in a post on X. They sent prayers and their deepest sympathies to his family.

"We regret the sensitive death of Miguel Angel Lopez Dias, known as Rey Mysterio Sr. We send our most sincere condolences to his loved ones and raise our prayers to heaven for his eternal rest," the post read.


What is Lucha Libre?

Lucha Libre is Mexican professional wrestling, a form that is commonly associated with Mexico and is known for its colourfully masked performers and aerial moves.


 

