"Learned From My British Colleagues": Indian Man Shares Key Learnings From UK Work Culture

An Indian man working in the UK has shared how his experience in London changed the way he views work culture, productivity, and work-life balance. Sumit Rajwar, who recently uploaded a video outlining five work habits he learned from his British colleagues while working in London. Rajwar shared that his experience working in London completely changed his perspective on the traditional 9 to 5. Previously, he believed that long hours were a sign of dedication, but his British colleagues taught him the importance of efficiency, clear boundaries, and a balance between work and personal life.

Rajwar's first habit was the "5 PM Poof," where his colleagues finish work exactly at 5 pm, without any guilt or pretense of working late. He said this clear break is respected and encouraged by everyone.

His second habit was the "Silent Focus Hour." During this time, the office is quiet and free of distractions. In this focused environment, employees are able to complete work faster and with higher productivity.

Rajwar also emphasised the importance of social activities at the workplace. According to him, team socials are an important part of office culture, but employees still return to work the next day fully energised and prepared, maintaining a balance between work and recreation.

In the fourth habit, he explained that "out of office" messages are strictly enforced in the UK. When an employee sets such a message, it means they are truly unavailable. During this time, they are not asked to respond to emails or calls, and boundaries are not violated.

Finally, Rajwar mentioned the simple approach to annual leave. Booking leave is easy and based on trust. Employees don't need to give lengthy explanations or repeatedly seek permission. According to him, simply plan well and take leave when needed.

From these experiences, Rajwar explained that British work culture emphasizes efficiency, trust, and a clear separation between professional and personal life. His ideas have sparked a discussion among his Instagram followers about how adopting these habits can improve productivity and work-life balance.