Law Student In Spain Writes Tiny Notes On Pen To Cheat In Exams, Internet Appreciates The Effort

Picture shows 11 blue bic pens covered in extremely small texts.

Studying criminal procedural law is a tough decision to take, it also requires a significant amount of time and effort for a student to pass with flying colours during an exam. But a student engraved his whole curriculum around the entire diameter of just 11 pens for cheating during his examination in Spain. The pictures of the pens have recently surfaced on the microblogging platform Twitter and are going viral now.

The student carved borderline tiny lettering on a pack of blue bic pens and selected this last alternative. However, he was apprehended, and the inventive crib notes were seized.

Haciendo orden en mi despacho he encontrado esta reliquia universitaria que confiscamos a un alumno hace unos años: el derecho procesal penal en bolis bic. Que arte! #laschuletasnosoncomoantespic.twitter.com/3J4LMn0RQF — Yolanda De Lucchi (@procesaleando) October 5, 2022

The pictures of those 11 pens were shared by a professor named Yolanda De Lucchi on Twitter last week. While the pens appear to be normal at first sight, a closer investigation reveals that the plastic bodies of the pens are covered in extremely small texts.

"Tidying up my office, I found this university relic that we confiscated from a student a few years ago: criminal procedural law in bic pens. What art," Ms Lucchi wrote while sharing the post.

Since being shared, the post has received a whooping 3.8 lakh likes and more than 24,000 retweets. Several users pointed out the obvious: if the student was going to put in this much effort, he should just study while others related the story to their own mistakes.

"I have only been able to deduce that it was a criminal procedure by taking a photo and enlarging," wrote a user.

Another said, "As you can see that they are young, that with presbyopia is illegible."

According to a report from Metro.co.UK, the student who claimed to do this was identified with the name Gonzo. He substituted the graphite lead of a mechanical pencil with a needle.



