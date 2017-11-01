Khichdi As National Food? Twitter Simmers With Reactions

Reacting to preliminary reports, #Khichdi began trending as soon as Twitter got a whiff of it with reactions from all sides about the humble rice and lentil preparation.
Many cracked jokes:
Khichdi to be National Dish. Why? Is the nation ill??- nitindayal (@nitindayal) November 1, 2017
If #khichdi is the national Dish, then what about Butter Chicken.- That guy (@varunkhurrana) November 1, 2017
In a world of #Biryani be someone's #khichdi- Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) November 1, 2017
Desi love
Do I have to stand up when I eat khichdi now that it is a national dish?- Ranga Eunny (@RangaEunny) November 1, 2017
Is it approved by UNESCO yet as the best national dish?#facepalm- Shyam (@digiflaneur) November 1, 2017
People also had other suggestions:
I think India's national dish should be the Dosa (and its variants). Eaten all across the country, by both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.- Soham (@Soham1303) October 31, 2017
If Khichdi is being accorded the status of National Food, then Ghee, Dahi, Papad and Achaar should immediately be declared National Friends. pic.twitter.com/bLX842WL1S- Roflindian (@Roflindian) November 1, 2017
Why Khichdi? I would want Aloo Methi to finally get its due.- Subhash Pais (@Subhash_ati9) November 1, 2017
Some had a problem with the choice itself:
Unfair to have a national dish in a country with a mind boggling variety of cuisines and tastebuds.#khichdi- Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) November 1, 2017
Today's dinner decision was easy.. #khichdi- Gunja Kapoor (@gunjakapoor) November 1, 2017
Btw, in a diverse nation like ours, there can be NO national food! Jingoism touched a new high!!
Others gave it a thumbs up:
Why are ppl mad with #Khichdi being promoted as India's national food?
People of each so called class(lower/upper/middle) consume it- Freaky DRaval (@_DRaval) November 1, 2017
#Khichdi has no religion. Please do not politicise it & invent hate.- Common Sense (@CommonSense___) November 1, 2017
#khichdi my favorite dish all set to become the national food of #india. Planning to soon host a khichdi party- Dushyant Prasad (@DushyantPrasad) November 1, 2017
#Khichdi is the yummiest food.- V (@VaanarMukhi) November 1, 2017
#Khichdi gets its stature in the food world.happy-happy.- Ruby Gupta (@rubygupta18) November 1, 2017
my favourite is Bajra khichdi and 2ndly Birbal ki khichdi #foodlove#Indiapic.twitter.com/8lVzxsspVd
