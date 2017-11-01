Khichdi As National Food? Twitter Simmers With Reactions

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal cleared the air that reports about khichdi's elevation to national food are "fictitious"

Twitter was buzzing with reactions, for and against, about the humble rice and lentil preparation

Wednesday saw Twitter in top gear after reports suggested the humble Khichdi could be pitched as the 'national food' at an upcoming event in Delhi. Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal cleared the air that reports about khichdi's elevation to national food are "fictitious" and that khichdi will only be put as a record entry at the World Food India event organised by the ministry. The three-day event, to be held at the India Gate Lawns in the capital from Saturday, will see a world record attempt to cook 800 kilos of khichdi.

Reacting to preliminary reports, #Khichdi began trending as soon as Twitter got a whiff of it with reactions from all sides about the humble rice and lentil preparation.

What's your take on this? Let us know using the comments section below.

