Kerala Medical Duo Groove To A Boney M Number, And We Can't Keep Calm

Trust the Internet to regularly dig out videos that will make you smile. The latest such find is a fun dance clip by two medical students from Kerala.

In the video, Thrissur Medical College students Janaki M Omkumar and Naveen K Razak can be seen grooving to the hit number Rasputin by Boney M. While Janaki is a third-year student, Naveen is in his fourth year.

The video, first shared by Naveen on his Instagram account, soon found its way to Twitter. It was also shared by Janaki on her YouTube channel.

With impeccable footwork, killer expressions, and smooth moves, the medicos -- who feature in their scrubs -- danced their way into the hearts of social media users. People applauded not just the moves but also the choice of song. One user commented, "Oh it was superb, miss my childhood, Janaki and Naveen, I lived the moment through you. The starting beat of Rasputin hits directly at my heart, and then Bobby, I miss him."

Another wrote, "As someone who trips while walking normally let alone dancing, this makes me jealous and appreciative at the same time...I too want to be 'cool' like them."

There were a few who "liked the guy."

Some took inspiration from the duo and decided to put their dancing shoes on.

Naveen's Instagram post also caught the attention of South choreographer and reality show judge Prasanna Sujit (popularly known as Prasanna Master), who reacted with clap emojis.

While Naveen's Instagram Reels has over 2.3 million views so far, the Twitter video has clocked in 270.8K views and counting.