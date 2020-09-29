Kerala Grandmother, Learning To Use A Laptop At 90, Impresses Netizens

Mary Mathews, 90, reads an e-newspaper on a laptop.

A 90-year-old grandmother from Kerala has won hearts on the Internet with pictures that show her using a laptop to read the news. The woman was identified as Mary Mathews by news website Mashable. Her images have gone viral on social media after being shared on Reddit by her grandson, Arun Thomas.

Ms Mathews was born in the 1930s, when laptops did not exist and news was consumed through newspapers and magazines. At the age of 90, she is now learning to use a laptop to read e-newspapers - a feat that has earned her much love and praise from social media users.

"My grandmother, aged 90, learning to use the laptop to read the e-newspaper. I think her willingness to accept and adapt to change is really appreciable," wrote Arun Thomas while sharing three pictures of his grandmother on Reddit.

The pics have gone viral with over 8,000 'upvotes' and hundreds of appreciative comments.

While many asked praised Ms Mathews for learning new skills, others asked her grandson to consider buying her an iPad or a tablet for ease of reading.

"Kudos to her. Learning and adapting at this age ain't easy," wrote one Reddit user. "This is so heartwarming, really!" another remarked.

In the comments section, Mr Thomas explained that his grandmother still prefers physical newspapers to digital ones, but is getting used to the latter. "Apparently she doesn't like it as much as the physical paper yet. But I think she is going to pick up fast and like this one soon enough," he wrote.

Speaking to Indian Express, he further explained that the family stopped subscribing to physical newspapers over COVID-19 fears. "She has been reading news online for the past one month, learning slowly but surely. We had to cancel the physical newspaper owing to Covid-19 fears, and she loves to read the newspaper, so, this was the only way," he said in an email interview.

