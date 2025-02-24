Kerala Firefighters Dance After Duty, Internet Cheers Their Moves

Firefighters are often seen as tough, disciplined and always prepared to jump into action. Their job is full of challenges, requiring them to be on alert, tackling emergencies and saving lives. But even the bravest of heroes need a break, and when they do, why not make it a fun one? A group of Kerala firefighters proved that after a long day of hard work, the best way to unwind is with some good music and a bit of dance. Their impromptu dance session has not only lifted spirits but has also taken the internet by storm.

The viral video features firefighters from the Kollengode division of Kerala Fire and Rescue Services grooving inside their fire service vehicle. Instead of resting after their demanding duty, they turned up the music and got into the rhythm of Thinkale Poothinkale, a classic Malayalam song from the hit movie Kalyanaraman. Their infectious enthusiasm and energetic moves reminded everyone that even in the most serious professions, there's room for fun.

Originally shared with the caption, "Relaxing moments after duty," the video went viral.

Social media users couldn't get enough of the wholesome moment, flooding the comments section with heart emojis and praise for the team's spirit. Even celebrities joined in, appreciating the team's ability to bring joy to people's timelines.

Earlier, another video of a Home Guard, assigned to traffic duty, wholeheartedly enjoying his work went viral on social media . The clip, shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, features Jogendra Kumar managing traffic near City Heart Hospital in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Jogendra Kumar, a Home Guard deployed as a Traffic Police personnel near City Heart Hospital in Dehradun, controls the vehicular movement of traffic in a unique way. pic.twitter.com/zy2yyrhMio — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2022

With a whistle, Mr Kumar directs vehicles while dancing, effortlessly combining his duties with entertaining moves. He even pauses, strikes a pose, and smiles, signalling drivers to move through the lane.