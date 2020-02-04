Kerala Bride Surprises Groom With A Dance That's Winning The Internet

A bride in Kerala surprised her groom and wedding guests by ditching the conventional bridal entry walk in favour of a fun dance. A video that has gone viral online shows the bride - identified as Anjali by Manorama Online - dancing with her bridesmaids.

In the video, Anjali, resplendent in a red saree, shakes a leg to the song Malaiyiru as her guests watch. She continues dancing to the song as she walks up to the stage. According to Manorama Online, Anjali's aim was to surprise her husband-to-be, Varun.

Anjali's dance video, which was reportedly filmed at CR Auditorium in Kannur, first appeared on Facebook, where it has collected more than 76,000 views. Since then, it has made its way to other social media platforms like YouTube and Twitter, where many have complimented the bride's dance.

Since being shared on Twitter, the dance video has been viewed more than 50,000 times.

However, some on Twitter also objected to the dance.

This is not the first time that hatke bridal entry has gone viral on social media. A few year ago, a bride from Ahmedabad set social media abuzz by riding to her wedding on a bike.  

What do you think of Anjali's bridal entry dance? Tell us using the comments section.

