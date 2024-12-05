Karan Aujla To AP Dhillon, 5 Must-Attend Music Concerts In Delhi-NCR This December

If you're still reeling from missing out on Coldplay's highly anticipated concert in India, fear not! Delhi NCR's music scene for December 2024 is brimming with exciting events. Some of the most amazing music events, showcasing both local and international artists, are taking place in the region. Whether you're into EDM or looking to discover punk rock, this month's concert lineup has something for all. So, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming musical events in Delhi NCR, including dates, venues, and ticket prices.

Boris Brejcha - Sunburn Arena, Gurgaon

Techno sensation Boris Brejcha is set to bring his high-tech minimal sound to India with performances in Delhi on December 7, 2024. Brejcha is well-known for his intense shows and distinctive sound and he is sure to provide an exciting evening for his audience. Tickets for his concerts start at Rs 2,000.

AP Dhillon - Indira Gandhi Arena

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon, known for his songs like 'Brown Munde', 'Excuses' and 'Dil Nu', is returning to India with his The Brownprint tour. He is set to perform in Delhi on December 14, 2024, at Indira Gandhi Arena, Delhi. Tickets for AP Dhillon are exclusively available on Paytm's ticketing platform. The ticket prices range from Rs 1,999 to Rs 19,999, catering to both general and VIP categories.

Karan Aujla - Multiple venues

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is in Delhi NCR for three days and his event dates are December 15, 17 and 19. Aujla, known for his high-energy performances, is anticipated to bring his signature style and electrifying stage presence to various cities in India. His greatest songs include 'Softly', 'Winning Speech' and 'IDK How'. The ticket sale is live on Book My Show for Rs 5,999 onwards.

The Babbu Maan Unplugged Music Event - Gymkhana Club, Gurgaon

The famous Punjabi singer Babbu Maan is set to perform at the Gymkhana Club, Sector 29, Gurugram, on December 24, 2024, from 5pm to 10 pm. The ticket sale is live on Zomato for Rs 2,000 onwards.

Dhvani Bhanushali

Dhvani Bhanushali, known for her versatile songs like 'Le ja Le Re,' 'Dilbar,' 'Psycho Saiyan,' 'Kinna Sona', is set to perform at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel on December 31, 2024.