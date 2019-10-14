'Kahan Vo, Kahan Main,' Says Smriti Irani For Fitness Guru. He Replies...

Smriti Irani shared two Instagram stories for Mickey Mehta.

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared two posts on her Instagram stories on Sunday. Both the posts feature a photograph of celebrity fitness coach and yoga guru Mickey Mehta. Ms Irani used the posts to give a shout-out to Mr Mehta.

"Not many know the fitness guru Mickey Mehta is my bro," wrote Ms Irani. "Kahan vo, kahan main (look at him and look at me)," she added, completing her sentence with a face palm emoji.

She followed up the first Instagram story with another one, this time writing: "Hate the fact he eats gulab jamuns & yet has a six pack." She concluded her sentence with mock angry face emojis.

Mr Mehta responded to her compliment with a sweet Instagram post of his own where he shared screenshots of Ms Irani's stories. "Dearest Smriti, your mental fitness beats me," he wrote. "I promise to hand walk with you. Let's get optimized, let's get #Mickeymized!!!"

According to Hindustan Times, Ms Irani is related to Mr Mehta's wife and they are good friends. In January, they had visited the Kumbh Mela together.

Ms Irani often jokes about her fitness regime on Instagram. Last year, she shared a Gangs Of Wasseypur meme to talk about exercise.

After that, she shared an Instagram post joking that she couldn't fit into her old jeans.

