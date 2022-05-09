'I Have No Idea How...': Jeff Bezos' Mother's Day Note To Mom Jackie

Jeff Bezos posted two photos on Twitter featuring his mother Jackie Bezos

Mother's Day is a time to show love for mothers. From the little kid who lives next door to tech and business tycoons world over, this day means something special for everyone.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos made the most of this day by dropping a sweet Mother's Day note. He posted two photos on Twitter featuring his mother, Jackie Bezos.

Along with the photos, he wrote, “Mom, I have no idea how you did what you did. You kept us both safe inside your heart. Thank you for sharing your strength and for all the sacrifices you made. I love you.”

Mom, I have no idea how you did what you did. You kept us both safe inside your heart. Thank you for sharing your strength and for all the sacrifices you made. I love you. pic.twitter.com/13WsOkBNTi — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 8, 2022

Twitter users flooded the microblogging platform with their appreciation for the post.

One user commented, “No matter how rich you are, how successful you are, mom is still number one.”

No matter how rich you are, how successful you are, MOM is still number one.????



HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY.♥️????@JeffBezos@mayemusk@ToscaMuskpic.twitter.com/HuY4fXWTQ5 — LAMBO (@LAMBOBSC2022) May 8, 2022

Some users shared their own stories about why their mothers are important to them.

A user wrote, “Mothers are the angel guards of their kids and for this reason, we must protect them at their old age when they become vulnerable via the decay of time.”

When i was a small kid, i lost my father due to his disease, & my mother becomes & a father, except only of a mother. Mothers are the angel guards of their kids & for this reason, we must protect them at their old age, when they become vulnerable via the decay of time. — Strategist (@MonarchFromGR) May 8, 2022

Here's what another user, who lost her mother, wrote in response to Mr Bezos' tweet. She wished Happy Mother's Day to the entrepreneur's mother.

Your lucky your mother is a live mine went when I was a kid when I see people who have their moms I feel bad any ways happy mothers day to your sweet mother — Kawooya vanessa Juliet (@kawooya_juliet) May 8, 2022

One user from Germany wrote, “You can be the richest man on earth. But the source lies in your mother. She is the reason why you are who you are.”

Nice words buddy! You can be successful like hell! You can be the richest man on earth. But the source lies in your mother. She is the reason why you are who you are! ???????????????? Cheers from Germany! — FrankFromGermany (@FrankHamburg3) May 8, 2022

Before this, in 2019, Mr Bezos had shared a video of his mother delivering a speech at the Cambridge College 47th Commencement. He had shot a video of her commencement speech, where, standing on the podium, she recounts her experiences. She says how she became pregnant at the age of 17 and the obstacles she faced in completing high school. Mr Bezos captioned the post, “My mom's incredible story. Wow. So grateful. So proud.”

Looks like Mr Bezos has inspired many people on this Mother's Day.