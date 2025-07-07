Japanese Company Pays Rs 600 For Your Brainwaves And Transforms Them Into Art

A Japanese company is inviting customers to purchase their brainwave data, convert it into various formats and later sell it as art. The Tokyo-based firm called BWTC has attracted significant attention on social media for its offering of transforming the inner thoughts and emotions of people into works of modern art.

Participants are urged to come to the BWTC Metaverse Store in the capital's Chiyoda district, where they are paid Rs 590 (1,000 Japanese yen), just for 100 seconds of brainwave scanning. Once this is done, the artwork is sold, with the company stating it was challenging the ideas of artistic creation.

BWTC's slogan, "Buying Brainwaves", highlights that brainwave data can go beyond scientific graphs to become distinctive visual masterpieces.

"We will convert the data into images and assign a price to each one. These works will eventually be publicly exhibited and sold," BWTC's operating team said, according to a report in South China Morning Post.

The process for the brainwave collection is simple. Participants need to visit the shop, place the special brainwave-scanning device on their heads and wait for the machine to do its job. The unique brain activity of each participant is captured and instantly transformed into a personalised piece of art.

"We purchased 185,300 seconds of brain waves from 1,853 people," the company claims on its website.

The company has already held events at hotels and art spaces in Taiwan and other Japanese prefectures, showcasing its brainwave artwork. Notably, the artworks are put up for sale at a price determined by their "aesthetic value, the uniqueness of the data fluctuations and the participant's mindset during the scan".

For instance, the brainwave artwork of a person watching a video of a tram during the scanning session was priced at Rs 8,201 (13,900 Japanese yen) while another whose thoughts were focused on food saw their piece valued at Rs 4,608 (7,810 yen).