Japan Man Spends Rs 20 Lakh To Transform Into Wolf: 'Powerful Experience'

Toru Ueda is an engineer who always wanted to become a wolf.

A man in Japan is living his childhood dream - by transforming himself into a wolf. Toru Ueda, an engineer, spent three million Yen (Rs 20 lakh) for the custom wolf costume, according to UK-based The Times. The suit was delivered to him earlier this year and he was extensively photographed wearing it. His story is going viral again now. The suit has been created by Zeppet Workshop, a specialist production and modelling company that provides costumes and figures for the film and TV industries. Four employees of the company spent seven weeks to make the wolf suit. But despite the huge cost, Mr Ueda does not wear it for fancy dress parties, saying he would be uncomfortable while walking in the wolf suit.

The 32-year-old, however, said that he slips it on at home to relax and forget his troubles.

"When I wear my costume I feel I'm no longer human," Mr Ueda told The Times in January.

"I'm free of human relationships. All kinds of troubles, related to work and other things - I can forget about them," he added.

The man said that putting on the suit is a "powerful experience" for him.

"When I look in the mirror, I see a wolf, and that is very moving. I'm not a werewolf - that's a kind of monster, and I am not a monster," said Mr Ueda.

During the meetings with Zeppet team, Mr Ueda said he wanted the human-sized suit to be as realistic as possible, but also requested it allow him to walk normally, according to The Times.

The same company made a suit for another man in Japan, who wanted to look like a dog. The hyperrealistic costume made the man, whose identity remains hidden, look like Collie, a breed of herding dogs.

The man recently posted a video of himself stepping out in public for the very first time. Bystanders were in awe of the human collie.

