'It Was Insane': Video Shows Breaching Whale Landing On Boat

The whale landed on the 19-foot vehicle, bringing it crashing down in the water.

A humpback whale was caught on camera breaching the water and landing on the bow of a small boat, briefly submerging it in water, according to a report in NBC News. The stunning moment was caught on camera on Sunday morning off the Massachusetts coast by one of the witnesses. The incident took place around 10am in the area of White Horse beach in Plymouth, NBC News said in its report, quoting Harbourmaster Chad Hunter. "The boat was in the right place at the wrong time. This could have been much worse for all involved," Hunter was quoted as saying.

The video, available on ViralHog, shows the whale emerging from water before landing on the 19-foot vessel, bringing it crashing down in the water before bouncing upright again.

"All of a sudden, full breech, ten feet out of the water, slams on top of his guy's boat, like his bow goes down, basically, into the water, engine out, full thing pops off, whale rolls over the side of it, totally fine, but his boat was messed up," one of persons who was present in the area told NBC News. "It was insane, the guy was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, that's all. Pops up, bang...right on the bow of the guy's boat."

No one was injured in the incident and the boat was not seriously injured, local officials told CBS News.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating the incident, the outlet further reported.

A few years ago, a video of another humpback whale that nearly two kayakers went viral on social media. The incident took place at a beach in California in November 2020, when the kayakers were simply watching the movement of whales.