"We are officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week," tweeted Guinness World Records.

Monday Is The Worst Day Of The Week, Declares Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records declared that Monday as the "worst day of the week".

Are Monday blues for real? Do you also struggle in getting back to work after an amazingly lazy weekend? Or are you among those who feel unhappy every Sunday evening? Well, well, you aren't alone then. Guinness World Records has officially declared Monday as the “worst day of the week”. We aren't joking here. 

The recordkeeper shared the update on Twitter. It read, "We are officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week."

Twitter users couldn't stop themselves from sharing their thoughts on the latest record. 

The official account of the 'Red the Angry Bird', the video game and animated movie character, was among the first to drop a comment under the post. "Took you long enough," it read. 

Guinness World Records quickly replied, “IKR [I know, right?]”

A user said, "I take Mondays off just for this reason." To this, the record keeper said, "Smart". 

Another wrote, "For me, it's just a day like the other one. It's probably because I don't go to school."

This person spoke for all of us when she wrote, "That feeling of Sunday evening is much worse than Monday morning."

In the middle of this, a user wrote, "Monday is the best day. It always feels good to me to get a fresh start."

According to a few Twitter users, “Thursday is the longest/slowest day of the week."

Justifying the record-keeper decision, a person wrote, "Monday happens to be as anyone can personally take it because Monday means change and few people find fun in change. Change from weekend vibes to work vibes Truth be told, no one loves to work. People hate their workplaces but have to show up because they have to work to survive."

A person came up with a question. "Since when wasn't Monday the worst day of the week in the first place?"

Do you agree?

