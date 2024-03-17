IPS Officer Manoj Sharma, Inspiration Behind '12th Fail', Gets Promotion

Manoj Sharma's promotion follows ACC's approval for IPS officers from 2003-2005 batches.

In a significant career milestone, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma has been promoted to the rank of Inspector General (IG) from Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Maharashtra Police. This advancement in Mr Sharma's career follows the approval of promotions for IPS officers from the 2003, 2004, and 2005 batches by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

Mr Sharma, whose inspiring life story is the theme for the acclaimed film '12th Fail,' took to his social media platforms to share the news of his promotion. Sharing the joyous news with his followers, Mr Sharma reflected on his transformative journey within the Indian Police Service.

Expressing his gratitude to all those who supported him throughout his difficult career path, Mr Sharma's post was accompanied by a poignant photograph capturing a moment of pride and happiness. The image symbolises Mr Sharma's dedication and relentless hard work over the years.

"The journey that started from ASP has reached today to become IG by the order of the Government of India. Heartfelt gratitude to everyone for supporting me in this long journey," he said in a post on X.

ASP से शुरू हुई यात्रा आज के भारत सरकार के ऑर्डर से IG बनने तक जा पहुँची है। इस लंबी यात्रा में साथ देने के लिए मन से सभी का आभार🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/LEITH1OVVp — Manoj Sharma (@ManojSharmaIPS) March 15, 2024

Congratulations poured in from social media users, appreciating his achievement and terming it as a true inspiring story.

An individual wrote, "Congratulations, Manoj Sir. Your story inspired us very much; you deserve this."

"Congratulations! You are a true inspiration for the younger generation."

"This country needs outspoken and honest officers like you," another wrote, a third remarked.

"You are and you'll always be an inspiration to all of us. From your journey, we all have learned that hard work, dedication, determination, and discipline conquer all," a fourth said.

Mr Sharma's story is one of resilience and determination, vividly depicted in the film "12th Fail," which portrays his journey from academic setbacks to overcoming financial hardships on his path to becoming an IPS officer. His recent promotion to IG serves as a beacon of motivation for countless individuals aspiring to achieve something big despite facing adversities.