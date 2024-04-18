IPL-Themed Wedding Invite Of Tamil Nadu Couple Amuses Internet: 'More Whistles'

Users have congratulated the couple and also wished them a successful life.

Wedding is a special occasion and some couples go the extra mile to celebrate it. One such couple from Tamil Nadu gave their wedding invite an IPL twist by using the colours of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The unique wedding invite has gone viral, and features the names of the bride and groom inside the iconic CSK logo. The invite is presented in the form of an IPL ticket. The language used is also inspired by a cricket match with the use of words like "Match Preview" and "Match prediction".

The photo of the wedding invitation has been shared on Instagram and received more than 60,000 views in less than 10 hours.

The text accompanying the photo extends wishes to the couple, Giftleen Persi and Martin Robert, likening their union to a "fantastic partnership".

The post also features the newlyweds posing with a trophy-like cut-out poster featuring their images.

"More whsitles for the beautiful partnership and innings to follow," commented one user. "That 5 star at the left of the invitation," said another.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) began on March 22 which year and continue till May 26. The 17th edition of the T20 tournament is being held across 13 cities in India with 10 teams competing in 74 matches.

Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions, having won their fifth title during the previous season beating Gujarat Titans, sharing the title of most successful franchise in the history of the tournament along with Mumbai Indians.