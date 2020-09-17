With 2 Days To Go For IPL, Fans Can't Keep Calm. See Funniest Tweets

IPL fans are flooding social media with excited posts, jokes and memes.

Fans can hardly wait for the much-delayed Indian Premier League to start on Saturday - and their excited tweets are proof. The Twenty20 tournament usually starts in March, but was delayed this year along with other sporting events due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is now all set to begin in two days' time and expected to bring some welcome relief to cricket fans. Although the tournament has pared down on the glitz factor amid the pandemic, excitement for IPL 2020 remains high as ever on social media.

Take a look at some of the funniest posts about IPL 2020 that have flooded social media:

This tweet from Paytm First Games sums up the way fans are eagerly waiting for IPL to begin. "Bass 2 din aur.. #IPLin2Days," the gaming platform wrote while sharing their video compilation, which received an amused reaction from Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Mr Sharma is not the only one looking forward to the cricket tournament.

To reduce the number of people in the grounds, there will be no cheerleaders this year. But fans on social media are already cheering for their favourite teams.

That moment when your wife supports CSK and you're a MI Fan????????????#IPL2020pic.twitter.com/RDkWE4Bliu — Shyama_pathak (@Shyamapathak2) September 16, 2020

And taking digs at others...

No one



RCB fan waiting for RCB to win IPL trophy:- pic.twitter.com/76Uenjb1tz — 々TANGENT々???????? (@pra_tea_k) September 5, 2020

But all in all, it is clear that with just two days to go, IPL fans can't keep calm and carry on...

Only 2 days are left for #IPL2020



My excitement to me- pic.twitter.com/dJLy0NnEgR — त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) September 16, 2020

The Indian Premier League was moved to the United Arab Emirates as COID-19 cases rose in India. All eight teams have been in strict, bio-secure 'bubbles' since landing in the UAE, with the competition set to kick off when defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on September 19.