iPhone 17 Pro Withstands Typhoon In Philippines, Works After 3 Days Buried In Mud

In the aftermath of Typhoon Kalmegi in the Philippines, an iPhone 17 Pro emerged as an unlikely survivor, buried under mud and floodwaters for three days. Despite the devastating destruction, the device was found fully functional, showcasing the impressive durability of modern smartphones. The owner, a Reddit user, claimed that he had to escape his home during the flash flood. However, he found the device days later, covered in mud. After cleaning it off and plugging it in, the phone reportedly powered on instantly with no visible damage or performance issues.

"Typhoon Kalmegi just hit our city, and my house just got totally destroyed, and everything it. I had to go on top of the roof to keep on drowning, but slipped, and fell into the flowing waters. Prolly took me around 15 minutes on holding on to dear life before I was able to finally pull myself and get back on top. Before I slipped, I was holding on to my phone, and thats when it fell. Once the flooding subsided, I was too injured to look for my phone so I just waited until I was well enough to go look for it and after 3 days this brick of a phone being in mud. I found it. I just had to charge it and, and it turned on right away. No scratches, no issues whatsoever," the user wrote.

See the post here:

Experts suggest the phone's impressive durability is due to robust engineering and the fact that its IP68 rating. It's built to withstand water, dust, and splashes, and can even survive submersion in up to 6 meters of water for 30 minutes

One user wrote, "It is incredible how far mobile phones have come in terms of durability. We have very much assumed it and take it for granted, but it is truly amazing that an electronic device, with how fragile its components really are to weather situations and shocks, can withstand all this."

Another commented, "Modern smartphones in general are pretty resilient to water as long as you give them enough time to properly dry."

A third said, "Oh wow, so sorry you had to experience that and glad you survived! Power to the great iPhone 17 pro! What a great phone and at least you don't have to worry about replacing it while try to rebuild your life together. Good luck."

"Pretty amazing about your phone! It's awesome that both you and your phone survived this. Quite a statement about how tough both you and your phone are," a fourth added.

The iPhone 17 series was announced and released in September 2025, making it the current flagship lineup.