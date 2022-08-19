A Car Or A Gate? This Odd Entrance Has Anand Mahindra's Attention

Anand Mahindra seemed puzzled and asked users to guess what could be the inspiration behind it.

The clip has more than 32,000 views within hours of being posted on Twitter.

Anand Mahindra has never disappointed us with his fascinating social media posts. Now, the Mahindra group chairman has shared a video featuring a peculiar gate.

In the clip, uploaded on Twitter, a person is exiting his house through a gate. Sounds normal? Well, it is far from being normal. The gate is not an ordinary one. It has a car's body fixed in a way that its doors serve as the entry and exit while the wheels of the vehicle enable the gate to slide. It appears that the person decided to cut the body of the car in half while keeping the windows and wheel intact on one side.

Mr Mahindra seemed puzzled and asked users to guess what could be the inspiration behind it. “This person is: 1) A passionate car lover? 2) An introvert who doesn't want anyone to try and enter his home? 3) Someone innovative with a quirky sense of humour? 4) All of the above?” he wrote.

“Sir I think it's innovative and somehow want to show the different view from another side of the gate,” one user responded.

This one went with the first and third options while praising the creativity of the person who built the gate.

Some came up with their own answers.

Many found the idea to be quite innovative.

So, would you want such a gate at your house?

