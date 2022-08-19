A Car Or A Gate? This Odd Entrance Has Anand Mahindra's Attention

The clip has more than 32,000 views within hours of being posted on Twitter.

Anand Mahindra has never disappointed us with his fascinating social media posts. Now, the Mahindra group chairman has shared a video featuring a peculiar gate.

In the clip, uploaded on Twitter, a person is exiting his house through a gate. Sounds normal? Well, it is far from being normal. The gate is not an ordinary one. It has a car's body fixed in a way that its doors serve as the entry and exit while the wheels of the vehicle enable the gate to slide. It appears that the person decided to cut the body of the car in half while keeping the windows and wheel intact on one side.

Mr Mahindra seemed puzzled and asked users to guess what could be the inspiration behind it. “This person is: 1) A passionate car lover? 2) An introvert who doesn't want anyone to try and enter his home? 3) Someone innovative with a quirky sense of humour? 4) All of the above?” he wrote.

This person is:

1) A passionate car lover?

2) An introvert who doesn't want anyone to try and enter his home?

3) Someone innovative with a quirky sense of humour?

4) All of the above? pic.twitter.com/CZxhGR7VDb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 19, 2022

The clip has more than 32,000 views within hours of being posted on Twitter.

“Sir I think it's innovative and somehow want to show the different view from another side of the gate,” one user responded.

Sir I think it's innovative and some how want to show different view from other side of gate... — Shreyash (@___Shreyash____) August 19, 2022

This one went with the first and third options while praising the creativity of the person who built the gate.

???? Sir, I think #1 & 3. But I really liked the idea ???????? If it was Mahindra Jeep or Thar, he would have failed to fit it in to the sliding door due to strong sheet metal being used ;) — Vinay (@vinay4travel) August 19, 2022

Some came up with their own answers.

A person who don't wanna sell his first ever loved one vehicle n also to minimise steel cost during making gateway for garage. — Vishal Thakur (@isVishalthakur) August 19, 2022

Many found the idea to be quite innovative.

Innovated using recycling.. this will become a gate model for future generations to come.. no body can guess this sort of door is there — rohithsurya muralidharan (@rohithsurya19) August 19, 2022

So, would you want such a gate at your house?