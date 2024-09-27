Internet Stunned By Giant, Crocodile-Like Fish In Viral Video

The gigantic fish, eerily resembling a crocodile in shape, moved slowly.

A group of fishermen in Canada caught what appeared to be a giant crocodile-like fish slowly moving under the calm waters. As their hook jerked unexpectedly, the fishermen peered into the water, encountering a sight that was both horrifying and awe-inspiring. The gigantic fish, eerily resembling a crocodile in shape, moved slowly; its unusual markings mesmerising onlookers. Onboard, the fishermen stood in stunned silence, frozen by the sheer size and bizarre appearance of the creature.

Watch the video here:

Giant Sturgeon fish in Canada pic.twitter.com/ns8Dv6sscH — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 25, 2024

The video has fascinated viewers, with many attempting to identify the species.

One X user claimed that it was a “Giant Sturgeon fish.”

Giant Sturgeon fish in Canada pic.twitter.com/EvSQfVvicC — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) September 25, 2024

A shocked user exclaimed, “What kind of animal.”

“Starting to realize why people think there were giant sea snakes or loach ness monsters, you see that at a distance it wouldn't be hard to mistake or let your mind wonder,” a user commented under the post.

Starting to realize why people think there were giant sea snakes or lochness monsters, you see that at a distance it wouldn't be hard to mistake or let your mind wonder — John Jones (@adetiloye_john) September 25, 2024

Another said, “The oceans and waters were also more populated.. meaning more food, meaning bigger species as well.”

the oceans and waters were also more populated.. meaning more food, meaning bigger species as well — sublime (@onlybeAlva) September 26, 2024

Sturgeon fish are ancient creatures that have been around for over 200 million years. They are mostly found in rivers, lakes and coastal waters in the Northern Hemisphere. Sturgeons are easily recognised by their long, streamlined bodies and bony plates instead of scales. Some can grow up to 6 meters long and weigh over 680 kgs. These fish primarily feed on small fish, crustaceans and invertebrates by using their sensitive barbels to find food at the bottom of the water. They migrate between freshwater and saltwater to spawn and can live for more than 100 years.

Last month, a 12.25-foot male oarfish, often dubbed a "doomsday fish," was discovered off the coast of California. Paddle-boarders found the rare deep-sea fish, which is believed to have the ability to predict natural disasters. The fish was later taken to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for examination, where scientists performed a necropsy to determine the cause of death, which remains unclear.