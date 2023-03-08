'The Creator': Nagaland's Temjen Imna Along Shares Heartfelt Post For Mother On Women's Day

Nagaland politician Temjen Imna Along is internet's favourite.

Social media's favourite Temjen Imna Along, a Nagaland politician, regularly updates his fans and followers on important life advice, his personal life and the beauty of his state. His 'cuteness' and Twitter posts have made him a popular figure in the country.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Mr Along took to social media to wish his mother, the woman who defines "magic." He shared a picture of his mother on Twitter and said that no words can describe how she is. He wrote in the caption, "M for Mom, M for Magic" She is the Creator. She defines Magic ! Adjectives may fall short of how exactly She is... Happy #InternationalWomensDay2023 to every women out there #EmbraceEquity."

Since being shared on Wednesday morning, his post has amassed over five thousand views and seven hundred likes.

"Wow beautiful description of maa.and woman," said a user.

A second person added, "There is magic in the name and hands of the mother."

"May you get a wife soon with your mother's blessings," added a third person.

A person jokingly also asked Mr Along whether he was beaten up as a child. "Were you ever beaten up by your mom as a child ?"

A few days ago, the politician shared a strong message about littering on roads and the damage it is causing to the environment. Replying to a user who had posted a picture of litter on the road in the hilly stations of North India, Mr Along said, "Ayalee ! It's Bad Don't do this. "You ruined the meaning of Atithi Devo Bhava" Drinking & throwing scrap bottles are injurious to health & environment !!"

Mr Along, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president in Nagaland, recently emerged victorious from his constituency, Alongtaki by defeating Janata Dal (United) candidate J Lanu Longchar. He was also the Minister of Higher and Technical Education in the Nagaland government. He recently took oath as one of ministers in the Nagaland cabinet led by five-time Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

