International Women's Day 2025: Here's Why We Observe Women's Day On March 8

The United Nations officially designated March 8th as International Women's Day in 1977, following their initial observance in 1975, though the day's origins predate these dates.

The United Nations states that the first National Women's Day was observed in the United States on February 28, 1909. The Socialist Party of America designated the day to honour the 1908 garment workers' strike in New York, where women protested poor working conditions. According to the International Women's Day (IWD) website, around 15,000 women marched for shorter working hours, better wages, and voting rights.

For years, the last Sunday of February was marked as Women's Day. However, these events weren't isolated; they were part of what is now recognized as the First Wave of Feminism. Some critics argue that focusing solely on the American movement overshadows similar feminist efforts in the Soviet Union and other Communist countries.

Early Feminism in the US and Europe

The 1908 New York protest was one of many milestones in the fight for women's rights. The First Wave of Feminism (mid-19th century to the 1920s) saw campaigns for voting rights, equal pay, and gender equality across the West.

As early as 1848, activists Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott organized the first women's rights convention in New York after being denied a voice at an anti-slavery convention.

Mott was a prominent abolitionist, while Stanton became a leading feminist. In her 1892 speech, The Solitude of Self, she argued that women deserved equal rights for their independence and survival:

"No matter how much women prefer to lean, to be protected and supported, nor how much men desire to have them do so, they must make the voyage of life alone... If not equal to the occasion, alike they perish."

The Birth of International Women's Day

In 1910, the Second International Conference of Working Women was held in Copenhagen. German socialist Clara Zetkin, leader of the Women's Office in the Social Democratic Party, proposed an International Women's Day- a global celebration dedicated to women's demands for equal rights.

The idea was accepted with over 100 women from 17 countries attending the conference. In 1911, over one million people attended IWD rallies across Europe, demanding rights to work, vote, be trained, hold public office, and end discrimination.

Zetkin, known for her revolutionary activism, believed workers' movements were key to securing women's rights. The Manchester Guardian later described her as the "grandmother of communism".

Why March 8?

The date of March 8 has its roots in Russian history. On February 23, 1913, Russian women protested against World War I under the Julian calendar (which corresponded to March 8 in the Gregorian calendar used elsewhere). This became a global benchmark for Women's Day rallies.

Another protest occurred on February 23, 1917, when Russian women demanded an end to war, food shortages, and the rule of Czar Nicholas II. Historian Rochelle Ruthchild explained that male revolutionaries like Leon Trotsky were initially frustrated by these "disobedient women" for organizing protests before the planned May Day (Workers' Day) demonstrations.

However, these protests helped spark the Russian Revolution. Within days, the Czar was overthrown, a communist state was formed, and women won the right to vote in Russia. White women in the United States gained suffrage in 1920, while women of colour only secured voting rights after the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Women's History Month and Modern Recognition

In 2011, the Barack Obama administration declared March as Women's History Month, commemorating 100 years of International Women's Day.

"International Women's Day is a chance to pay tribute to ordinary women throughout the world and is rooted in women's centuries-old struggle to participate in society on an equal footing with men. While enormous progress has been made, there is still work to be done before women achieve true parity." - President Barack Obama

From its roots in labour protests to becoming a global celebration of women's achievements, International Women's Day continues to highlight the ongoing fight for gender equality, empowerment, and social justice worldwide.