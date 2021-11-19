International Men's Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Pics And Greetings To Share

International Men's Day 2021: Greetings to share with the men who mean the world to you

International Men's Day is an opportunity for people to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives. This holiday is celebrated annually on November 19 to recognise the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of men. According to its website, International Men's Day was founded in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at University of the West Indies in Trinidad Tabago. However, the day is not only a celebration of the positive role of men in society but also an attempt to promote gender equality. To that end, "Better relations between men and women" is the theme for International Men's Day 2021.

Here are some WhatsApp wishes, greetings, quotes, messages and pictures you can share with the most important men of your life on International Men's Day:

It's my good luck to have a man like you supporting me through all I do. Happy International Men's Day.

On International Men's Day, thanking you for your constant love and support.

You put your family above your own self. You work hard so we can live well. Thank you for all that you do. Happy International Men's Day!

Wishing the most important man in my life a very Happy International Men's Day. You are appreciated and loved!

A shout-out to all the men who use their privilege for good. You are one of them, and that's why we love you!

It is a measure of your goodness that you sacrifice your own happiness for our smiles. We love you and appreciate you.. today and forever. Happy Men's Day!

A real man is not afraid of tears. He knows they are a sign of strength. Happy International Men's Day.

May you get all that you desire this International Men's Day

Quotes to share on International Men's Day 2021:

"A great man is a torch in the darkness, a beacon in superstition's night, an inspiration and a prophecy." - Robert Green Ingersoll.

"The true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good." - Samuel Johnson

"The real man smiles in trouble, gathers strength from distress, and grows brave by reflection." - Thomas Paine

"The first step to be a good man is this: You must deeply feel the burden of the stones some else is carrying." - Mehmet Murat ildan

"A man who doesn't spend time with his family can never be a real man." - Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone in The Godfather

"Life is too short to be little. Man is never so manly as when he feels deeply, acts boldly, and expresses himself with frankness and with fervor." - Benjamin Disraeli