Happy Puppies Take Over Twitter On International Dog Day

These International Dog Day posts will make you smile.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 26, 2019 15:20 IST
On International Dog Day, pictures of happy pooches have flooded the Internet.


Dog lovers around the world are sharing tributes for their furry friends on International Dog Day. The holiday, which is observed every year on August 26, "celebrates all breeds, pure and mixed." According to the National Dog Day website, the holiday was founded in 2004 by animal advocate, Colleen Paige. "Dogs put their lives on the line every day...for personal protection, for law enforcement, for the disabled, for our freedom and safety by detecting bombs and drugs and pulling victims of tragedy from wreckage," the website says while explaining why International Dog Day is celebrated.

On International Dog Day 2019, pet owners are sharing pictures of their dogs on social media. Some goofy, some sweet and all adorable, these posts make for the perfect mood-lifter this Monday. They have even been curated into their own Twitter Moment and if you are a dog lover, they will definitely bring a smile to your face.

Take a look at some of the cutest International Dog Day posts on Twitter:

A lot of people and services wrote touching tributes for their dogs to honour them

While others shared funny videos

International Dog Day is also celebrated to highlight the plight of animals and encourage adoption.

Are you celebrating International Dog Day? Let us know using the comments section.

