Happy Puppies Take Over Twitter On International Dog Day

On International Dog Day, pictures of happy pooches have flooded the Internet.

Dog lovers around the world are sharing tributes for their furry friends on International Dog Day. The holiday, which is observed every year on August 26, "celebrates all breeds, pure and mixed." According to the National Dog Day website, the holiday was founded in 2004 by animal advocate, Colleen Paige. "Dogs put their lives on the line every day...for personal protection, for law enforcement, for the disabled, for our freedom and safety by detecting bombs and drugs and pulling victims of tragedy from wreckage," the website says while explaining why International Dog Day is celebrated.

On International Dog Day 2019, pet owners are sharing pictures of their dogs on social media. Some goofy, some sweet and all adorable, these posts make for the perfect mood-lifter this Monday. They have even been curated into their own Twitter Moment and if you are a dog lover, they will definitely bring a smile to your face.

Take a look at some of the cutest International Dog Day posts on Twitter:

This is one of my favourites 😍with my very best friend Scout when we were babies x

I'll try and get a pic of Merlin and Willow later, they won't stay still for long enough 🐾#InternationalDogDaypic.twitter.com/Y2bEgeA0uE — Melissa Grace (@Melissassmile) August 26, 2019

Simba and the Lion King, a pawfect combo! 🤝



Happy #InternationalDogDay 🐶 pic.twitter.com/eBtVAfY3Vj — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) August 26, 2019

Happy #InternationalDogDay! 🐶 Resident Tower dogs Gwen and Merlin love to play fetch in the moat - especially on a sunny day like today! ☀️🏰 pic.twitter.com/33m9nV3efZ — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) August 26, 2019

As its #InternationalDogDay & I'm a dog with international friends here's a couple of pictures on me, thanks for looking. pic.twitter.com/cZy9sbMmeH — Judge Alfred Barker (@AlfieBarker2) August 26, 2019

A lot of people and services wrote touching tributes for their dogs to honour them

This my beautiful doggo called Luna. I live with a disability and she has saved my life by always giving me a reason to get up everyday. I love her like a child #InternationalDogDay#staffy#staffysmilepic.twitter.com/9vdDTuYzxI — Seenbrighterdays (@Seenbrighterda1) August 26, 2019

Our fire dog Simba helped bring murderers to justice by finding that accelerants had been used at a fatal fire last year #InternationalDogDayhttps://t.co/GhP8xsMNnipic.twitter.com/NUlIA4iew3 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 26, 2019

While others shared funny videos

This is BB the Smithfield checking for net form net blotch in the planet Barley. 11/10 would pat.#InternationalDogDaypic.twitter.com/GReK9vO3ov — Giles Cunningham (@GilesEchMo) August 26, 2019

International Dog Day is also celebrated to highlight the plight of animals and encourage adoption.

Are you celebrating International Dog Day? Let us know using the comments section.

