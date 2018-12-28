Instagram's Temporary Horizontal Feed Update Sees Users Having A Meltdown

Instagram's update left a lot of users unhappy, and has been rolled back.

Instagram has apologised for an update that changed the app's vertical feed to a horizontal one. A few hours ago, Instagram users across the world were shocked to see the photo-sharing app had rolled out an interface update. The horizontal scrolling update allowed users to browse photographs by swiping left or right, instead the usual and well-loved vertical scrolling style. Safe to say, the update did not find many takers. In fact, most Instagram users took to other social media platforms to talk about how much they hated the updated look.

One Twitter user uploaded a video of the new interface:

Others criticised it

us: pls chronological timelines

insta: what? insta stories?

us: nonono chronological timelines

insta: did you mean IGTV

us: NO CHRONOLOGICAL TIMELINES

insta: ohhhh you want to scroll horizontally #instagramupdate — (@triviastigma) December 27, 2018

Trolled it with hilarious GIFs

when instagram made the update pic.twitter.com/Z5BUVr51gj — lily (@gwslily) December 27, 2018

How Instagram was trying to show off the new update this morning until we woke up pic.twitter.com/wwdIVEo2nU — Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) December 27, 2018

And cracked jokes

my thoughts are with all the Instagram influencers who will be affected by this update today — sarah (@bootlegmuslim) December 27, 2018

Instagram literally went “felt cute but might delete later” #instagramupdate — Basma (@basmahxmde) December 27, 2018

Instagram has since apologised for and rolled back the update. Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, said the roll-out was an accident and was only meant to be a small test. "If you're still seeing it, simply restart the app," he explained on Twitter.

That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you're still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays! — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

He also shared a picture of the comments on his last post - all of them from Instagram users decidedly unhappy with the update.

You should see the comments on my past Instagram post... pic.twitter.com/gTMW3qUbjN — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

"Sorry for the confusion! Always trying new ideas, usually with a much smaller number of people..." he explained in a separate tweet.

This is definitely not the first time an Instagram update has led to users having a meltdown. Last year, the app's album feature update met with a similar reaction.