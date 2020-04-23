Instagram vs Reality: Behind The Scenes Of Prince Louis' Birthday Pics

Prince Louis grins for the camera in a photo taken by his mother, Kate.

Prince William and his wife Kate released new photographs of their son Prince Louis painting a colourful picture of rainbows, which have become a symbol of hope in Britain during the coronavirus crisis, to mark his second birthday on Thursday. The five photos of Louis show the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child with his hands covered in paint as he creates his rainbow poster, echoing similar artworks made by children across the country and put up in windows of their homes. The pics were taken this month at their family home, Kensington Palace, by Kate.

While the first post shows the little royal smiling for the camera in a crisp shirt, only his hands painted with various colours, it was soon followed by a second post that gave fans a glimpse of what went on behind the scenes.

In the second post, Prince William and Kate shared two photos of Prince Louis captioned "Instagram vs Reality". In the first pic, the two-year-old shows off his painted hands. In the second, the colour is on his face instead as he grins cheekily for the camera.

Since being shared online, the post has collected over 1.6 lakh'likes' and thousands of amused comments.

"Lol, that was inevitable," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Needed to see that reality," another said, adding a laughing-face emoji.

Louis, fifth in line to the throne, has a six-year-old brother, Prince George, and four-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte. .Earlier this week, Kate disclosed they had been home schooling the children, but had not let them have a break during the Easter holidays. "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean," she told BBC TV. Prince Louis' celebrations come just days after his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, celebrated her 94th birthday.