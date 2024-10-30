Indian-Origin Man Lands Job At Tesla, Says It Took '300+ Applications, 10 Interviews'

The job search took a toll on Mr Loya's life

Dhruv Loya, a recent Biomedical Engineering graduate from the University at Buffalo (UB), finally landed his dream job at Tesla after a determined five-month search. Mr Loya, originally from Pune, India, celebrated his success on LinkedIn, sharing the challenges he overcame and offering advice to others facing similar struggles.

"I finally got a job!" Mr Loya announced on LinkedIn. In his post, Mr Loya shared that he submitted over 300 applications, sent more than 500 cold emails, and went through 10 interviews before securing the position of Powerwall Technical Support Specialist at Tesla. Despite a strong GPA, internships, and active extracurriculars (including rowing and winning a dance competition at UB), he faced a difficult period of unemployment.

The job search took a toll on Mr Loya's life. He faced financial hardship, losing his lease and health insurance. The uncertainty of his visa status added further pressure. Mr Loya shared how he had to rely on friends' apartments and air mattresses during this challenging time.

Despite the difficulties, Mr Loya remained positive and developed a strategic approach to his job search. He treated it like a full-time job, dedicating weekdays to applications while maintaining his well-being by unwinding during evenings and weekends.

Mr Loya also shared the resources that aided him in securing interviews. He shared that he relied on online platforms like LinkedIn, Indeed, Handshake, and Jobright.ai for job searching. He revealed that explored tools like Hunter.io for cold emailing and ChatGPT+ for resume and cover letter tailoring.

Mr Loya's previous experience includes internships at CoreHaptics, Boehringer Ingelheim, and the University at Buffalo itself. He graduated with a 3.4 GPA in May 2024.

With his perseverance and positive attitude, Dhruv Loya's story serves as an inspiration to others navigating the job market. He is now settled in New York, excited to begin his career at Tesla.