Indian Fan Proposes Girlfriend During T20 Match In Australia. Her Response

The man proposed his partner at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

A fan proposed to his girlfriend at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the middle of a Big Bash League (BBL) match, leaving her surprised and elated.

The happy moment happened when an interviewer during mid-match asked the man that his partner and him are supporting two different teams, which must have caused some tension in their relationship. To this the man replied, "Yeah, I am a big Stars fan and she is a Renegades fan. But she loves (Glenn) Maxwell too and I am a Maxwell fan, so i just brought her here so that.. .

After this, the man gets up and turns towards his partner and pulls out a ring and bends on one knee and says, "It is a big occasion so i just want to put a ring on her". And then there is loud cheer in the crowd and the interviewer as well. And of course the girl says yes and her puts the ring on her finger leaving her all stunned and happy at the same time.

What better place to propose than the @MCG? 💍



Congratulations to this lovely couple 🙌#BBL13pic.twitter.com/1pANUOXmu3 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 2, 2024

The video which was shared by 7Cricket on their official X (previously known as Twitter) account has gained over 1 lakh views and over a thousand likes.

People posted varied comments while reacting to the video. "What a way to start the new year. A memory to cherish for life", a user wrote. "How sweet", said another.