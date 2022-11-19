Indian Army's Reply To Kerala Couple Who Invited Them For Wedding Wins Internet

The invite was shared by the Indian Army on their official social media platform.

Indian weddings are a lavish and grand affair. From food to decoration and guests list, everything is planned way in advance for everyone to enjoy the extravaganza. In a sweet gesture, a couple from Kerala sent a wedding invite to the Indian Army.

Along with the invite, the couple, Rahul and Kartikha, also sent a wholesome note to the Army personnel that has now gone viral on social media. In the note, they thanked them for their courage and sacrifice for the country. The couple wrote, "Dear Heroes, We are getting married on November 10. We are truly thankful for love, determination, and patriotism towards our country."

The couple continued, "We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you, we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us happy days with our loved ones. Because of you, we are getting married happily. We are extremely delighted to invite you on our special day. We wish your presence and blessings."

The invite was shared by the Indian Army on their official social media platform on Friday. Sharing the picture on Instagram, they wrote in the caption, "Best Wishes. #IndianArmy conveys sincere thanks to Rahul & Karthika for the wedding Invite and wishes the couple a very Happy & Blissful Wedded Life. #TogetherForever"

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 85,500 likes. Many people left heart emojis in the comments section.

"Best wishes both of you Indian army," said one user.

Another user said, "Congratulations both of you"

"Proud to be a malayali," added another person.

A user commented, "Wow, this is the best wedding invite ever. Jai hind to our real heroes."

"It's true because of you we are sleeping peacefully and having a beautiful life thanks a lot," remarked another one.

