Indian Army Felicitates Retired Havildar On His 100th Birthday

Indian Army is receiving praises on social media for celebrating the 100th birthday of one of the retired soldiers. KK Gopalakrishnan Nair, who retired as Havildar, celebrated his birthday on November 23. The Army Service Corps presented him with a souvenir on the occasion.

The Indian Army took to social media to share the news. They wrote on Instagram, "#WeCare Havildar KK Gopalakrishnan Nair (Retd), the #veteran turned 100 years on 23 Nov 2022. He was felicitated on his centenary birthday by Army Service Corps #ASC & was presented a souvenir on behalf of Director General Supplies & Transport. #IndianArmy"

The post was shared by the Army roughly 22 hours ago and since then, it has amassed around 75,000 likes. Many internet users were moved by the Indian Army's kind gesture.

The grandson of the veteran soldier also commented on the post. He wrote, "So proud! This is my grandfather and our family is deeply indebted to the former Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, IAS for initiating this event. Also kudos to ASC Trivandrum who conducted the event at the unit level!"

"A special salute from my heart for honouring this old man (x Havildar) this deed display the gratitude to our soldiers by our nation. JAI HIND," said another user.

Many users also left heart emojis for the Indian Army.

"We are always for our soldiers," said another person.

Another user added, "Salute hai aapko sir ji, isliye jawaan ko hamesha jawaan kehte hai, jai hind jai bharat jai jawaan hai kisaan (We salute you sir, that's why a soldier is always a soldier, Jai Hind, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan)."

"God bless him always!" commented another user.

