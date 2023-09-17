'No Speed Challans For Mohammed Siraj': Delhi Police's Epic Post Goes Viral

Mohammed Siraj has claimed six wickets.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj put on a dazzling display in the Asia Cup final, systematically dismantling Sri Lanka's batting lineup and captivating fans with a rare and outstanding performance. Social media exploded with praise for Siraj's bowling prowess, and the Delhi Police's social media team joined in, sharing a positive tweet. The Delhi Police's social media handle posted that there are "no speed challans for Siraj today."

Their message conveyed that the pacer's speed wouldn't wane today, and it has garnered numerous comments and likes from social media users.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has claimed six wickets, Jasprit Bumrah has taken one wicket, and Hardik Pandya has dismissed three batters to make the Asia Cup 2023 final a one-sided affair against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Indian bowlers successfully dismissed Sri Lankan batters for only 50 runs, positioning India on the verge of victory in the Asia Cup final.

Mohammed Siraj picked up his first five wickets in 16 balls, which is the fastest in ODI cricket history. He made his dance of destruction in the 4th over (3.1, 3.3, 3.4, and 3.6 balls). The victims were Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samaraiwickrama, Charith Asalanka, and Dhananjaya De Silva.

However, the play had a delayed start due to rain after Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat against India.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.