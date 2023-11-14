Anxious Indian Fans Share Memes As New Zealand Semi-Final Resurfaces 2019 Nightmares

Picture of MS Dhoni's run-out from 2019 World Cup semi-final.

The Indian cricket team is ready for the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal scheduled for November 15th (Wednesday) against New Zealand. Both teams head into the match with a 50/50 chance of victory, showcasing their evenly matched strengths. However, India's overall tournament performance and growing confidence make them the stronger favorites this time around compared to their 2019 World Cup semi-final encounter.

While India will look to wipe away the pain of Manchester 2019, where they were eliminated from the semis by the New Zealanders, Rohit Sharma's boys are unlikely to do it with a sense of revenge. It's more for the purpose of reaching the final than retribution.

That was not the only time the Kiwis had broken India's heart. Virat Kohli's men had lost another big final to New Zealand-the 2021 World Test Championship Final.

While there is undeniably a sense of heartache, there's a noticeable absence of resentment despite an upcoming clash against the same opponents. However, the anxiety of Indian cricket fans is palpable, and it is finding expression on social media through a continuous meme-fest that is anticipated to persist until the conclusion of the semifinal with a positive outcome for Team India.

Social media is abuzz with a plethora of memes, fact sheets, and score-comparing statistics as fans gear up for the highly anticipated India vs. New Zealand semi-final clash. Fans are eagerly sharing their predictions and analyses, creating a lively and engaging online atmosphere.

We are sharing some of the interesting ones here for you:







Virat and Rohit scores in ODI world Cup semifinals

Virat Kohli Rohit sharma

9(21) in 2011, Not played 2011

1(13) in 2015 34(48) in 2015

1(6) in 2019 1(4) in 2019

Batting avg : 3.66 Batting avg: 17.50#INDvsNZ — light_tesukoo_mowa (@light_tesukoo) November 13, 2023

The anxiety stems from the fact that India has faced defeat in their past four knockout matches against New Zealand in various formats. But India's fans will be banking on the fact that in the last three ODI World Cups, New Zealand has been eliminated by the country hosting the tournament.