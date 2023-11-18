Ahmedabad Police Captures India Vs Australia Emotion With 'Bleed Blue' Post

The India and Australia final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The stage is set for the much-anticipated final match of the World Cup, which will be held tomorrow at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Cricket fans from all over the country are eagerly awaiting the clash between India and Australia, and the atmosphere is electric with excitement. Over 1 lakh spectators are expected to flock to the stadium to witness this historic event.

Amid the fervor of the game, the Ahmedabad police have also taken a moment to participate and enjoy the excitement, as evidenced by their social media post. The police also have utilised social media to raise awareness, advising the public against engaging in the purchase of black-market tickets for the final match. They are urging people to firmly reject any involvement in such ticketing practices.

"Let's unite in support of India, expressing our enthusiasm with the shoutout, "Time to bleed blue!". Together, let's firmly reject any involvement in black ticketing practices," tweeted the Ahmedabad Police.

Let's unite in support of India, expressing our enthusiasm with the shoutout, "Time to bleed blue!"



Together, let's firmly reject any involvement in black ticketing practices.#GujaratPolice#Ahmedabad#INDvAUS#WorldCupFinal#StrongTogetherpic.twitter.com/WdGKmpH7kc — Gujarat Police (@GujaratPolice) November 17, 2023

Everyone wants a ticket to this high-octane historic cricket match, which is why authorities are taking proactive measures to prevent black marketing, high-rate reselling, and the sale of counterfeit tickets.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik reacted to the black marketing of tickets for the ICC Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia. He stated that the city police are working proactively to prevent the black marketing of tickets, and if such activity occurs during the match, action will be taken against the culprits.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: On black marketing of tickets, ahead of the #ICCCricketWorldCup final, Gyanendra Singh Malik, Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad, says, "...As soon as the police get information on this, they do an investigation... They are working proactively on… pic.twitter.com/xIuUKoovbv — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

"As soon as the police get information on this, they do an investigation... They are working proactively on this. Until now, we have not caught any duplicate tickets. If such a thing happens during the match, the police will do the investigation as per law," said Police Commissioner Malik.