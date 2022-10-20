'India Should Say We Have To Fix This': Old Video Emerges Amid UK Crisis

In the video, originally aired in September 2019, Noah was talking about Brexit.

An old video of South African comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah in which he suggests India "colonise Britain" has resurfaced amid political crisis in the United Kingdom.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, under much scrutiny already, was plunged into further chaos after Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned. Braverman, in her resignation letter, slammed the current UK government's handling of the economic crisis.

According to one report, millions in Britain are skipping meals in the current cost-of-living crisis.

Amid such political turmoil in the UK, an old clipping from Noah's 'The Daily Show' has gone viral on social media. In the video, Noah suggests that in order to bring matters under control in Britain, one of "their old countries" should colonise it.

Ha ha pic.twitter.com/CcOHRbqEks — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) October 19, 2022

"At this point, things in Britain are so bad, I think one of their old countries should just colonise them," Noah says. "Look at these savages they don't know what they are doing."

"Someone should just come in and bring stability. India should come to England and be like, 'Look, look, look, we hate to do this but you guys don't know how to govern yourselves'," Noah says in the video. "We have to fix this entire thing."

In the video, originally aired in September 2019, Noah was talking about Brexit and the UK's attempts to leave the European Union. Fast forward three years, the UK has once again found itself neck-deep in both political and economic crises

PM Truss on Wednesday insisted that she would not quit after being booed by MPs at her first Question Time session since abandoning her disastrous tax-slashing economic policies.