In Virender Sehwag's Pic With Wife, His Caption Takes The Cake

Virender Sehwag shared a picture with his wife, Aarti Sehwag.

Virender Sehwag has shared a post that will make husbands around the world laugh out loud. This afternoon, the 40-year-old former Indian cricketer took to Instagram to share a photo with his wife, Aarti Sehwag. While the picture itself is all kinds of adorable and shows the two of them dressed up for an event, it was the accompanying caption that had his followers in splits.

Sehwag borrowed the words of American comedian Milton Berle for his caption and wrote: "A good wife always forgives her husband when she is wrong."

Adding a smiley face after that, he concluded: "Good life with wonderful wife @aartisehwag"

Take a look at his post below:

In less than an hour of being shared, his Instagram post has collected over 30,000 'likes' and hundreds of amused comments. Many have appreciated his sense of humour, while others have praised the witty caption.

"Caption of the year," wrote one person in the comments section. "The unwritten law of married life," said another, adding laughing-face emojis, while a third simply wrote "hilarious!"

This is not the first time that Virender Sehwag shared husband jokes on social media. His tweet comparing husbands to ACs had gone viral in 2017. After that, his hilarious tribute to his wife, where he compared her to the queen in a game of chess, had left his followers amused.

